HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Explore The Night Sky 02-12-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12

ASTRONOMY – 7 p.m. “Naked Eye Astronomy, Winter Edition–Are You Sirius?” Tour the January night sky with the naked eye. Explore constellations Orion, Gemini, Taurus, the Winter Circle, the Pliadies Star Cluster, and maybe spot our neighbor galaxy Andromeda. Take place entirely outside so dress for the weather, bring a chair & blankets. Binoculars optional. Social distancing & masks required. Free, registration limited to 30. Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association at Mohican Farm, 7207 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/naked-eye-astronomy-winter-edition-are-you-sirius/

GREAT BACKYARD BIRD COUNT – Get outside to observe what birds are in your area. Identify the birds and share with Delaware Otsego Audubon Society. Please observe social distancing and mask wearing. Continues thru 2/15. Presented by National Audubon Society. 607-397-3815 or visit www.facebook.com/DelawareOtsegoAudubonSociety/ for info.

EXHIBIT OPENING – Noon – 4 p.m. GOHS opens 2021 season with “Up From the Ashes: Oneonta Shaped by Fire” exhibit on significant oneonta fires, the early fire companies, the Oneonta Fire Department, and early firefighting conventions in Otsego County. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

COOKING WITH KIDS – 3 p.m. Try new recipes while having fun with your kids. Fun interactive series of cooking classes open to income eligible families. Complete 6 and get a gift card to The Shoe Department. Presented by The Cornell Cooperative Extension. 518-234-4303 ext.115 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/01/21/cooking-with-kids