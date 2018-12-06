HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

HOUSE & HOME EXHIBIT – 5 p.m. 2D, 3D work depicting, derived from dwellings showing conjunction, distinction between house & home. Curated by Jason Kates van Staveren with works by many artists. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/art-exhibit-house-and-home/?instance_id=1063

AUCTION – 2 p.m. CNY Beef producer teleauction featuring opportunity to purchase fall feeder calves. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 226 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2016/10/14/central-new-york-beef-producers-fall-feeder-calf-sale

VISIT SANTA – 3 – 6 p.m. Visit & Take pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit cooperstownchamber.org/santas-house-in-cooperstown/

LADIES NIGHT – 5 – 9 p.m. Night out features mini-makeovers, massages, food, drink for free. Make a purchase, 10% of proceeds to be donated to local charity of shoppers choice. Beekman 1802, 187 Main St., Sharon Springs. 888-801-1802 or visit beekman1802.com/events/

EXHIBIT RECEPTION – 5 p.m. Celebrate annual Juried Art Show: Art of New York. Features works in wood-fired stoneware, black and white infrared photography, and encaustic, oil, acrylic, and pastel paintings. Juror, exhibiting artists in attendance. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Blvd., Canajoharie. 518-673-2314 x 110 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

HOLIDAY PARADE – 6 p.m. Parade of Lights. Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce. 518-860-5513 or visit sharonspringschamber.com

FUNDRAISER – 6 p.m. Enjoy Cat Yoga with Lisa Brown and Susquehanna SPCA. All proceeds to Susquehanna SPCA. Suggested donation, $10. Bring your own mat. First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9371 or visit www.facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist/

FILM SCREENING – 6:30 & 9 p.m. Showing “Smallfoot.” Cost, $3. Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2606390

THEATER – 7 – 10 p.m. Decker Ballet School presents “The Nutcracker” as performed by The Fokine Ballet Company. Tickets available. Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta. 607-432-6290 or visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2871885

FILM SERIES – 7 p.m. Discrimination Matters presents “Rent” followed by open discussion. Free, open to public. Light snacks available, or bring your own. Waterfront Room, Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta. oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2747308

CONTRADANCE – 7:30 p.m. Fun social dance with music by Ms. Marty & her Smokin’ Good Band. Peter Stix will call. Arrive at 7:15 for introduction to steps. Admission, $8/adult. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8164 or visit otsegodancesociety.blogspot.com

HOLIDAY REVUE – 7:30 p.m. 2nd annual revue features music, cash bar, light hors d’oeuvres, more presented by Klinkhart Hall. Ticket’s, $40/person. Limited seating. Stone House, 123 Pavilion Ave., Sharon Springs. 518-284-2067 or visit www.facebook.com/SharonSpringsChamber

THEATER – 8 p.m. Catskill Community Players present Southern Fried, Yuletide comedy “Christmas Belles.” Tickets, $18. Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. 607-433-2089 or visit catskillplayers.org

