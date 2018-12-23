HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DECEMBER 24

CHRISTMAS EVE – 4 p.m. Christmas pageant with holy Eucharist followed by musical prelude and carol sing at 9:30. Then candle service and Holy Eucharist at 10. Christ Church Episcopal, 46 River St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9555 or visit www.christchurchcooperstown.org

SANTA VISIT – 9 a.m. – Noon. Bring the kids to see Santa while you shop. Southside Mall Oneonta. 607-432-4401 or visit www.facebook.com/southsidemall/

CRAFT CAMP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Kids can do a fun craft with Mrs. Claus while parents finish their shopping. $10 for single child, $5 each additional child. Community Room, Southside Mall, Oneonta. Info, www.theartfulspirits.com

VISIT SANTA – 1 – 4 p.m. Visit & Take pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983.

SIT N’ KNIT – 1 – 2 p.m. Work on knitting or hand-stitching project. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230.

CHRISTMAS EVE – 4 p.m. Worship with annual pageant followed by 10 p.m. candlelight worship, celebration of communion “When Midnight Meets Morning” with Rev. Elsie Rhodes preaching. All welcome. First Presbyterian Church, 25 Church St., Cooperstown. 607-547-8401 or visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres/

CHRISTMAS EVE – 4:30, 7:30, 11 p.m. Candlelight & Communion service. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-6552 or visit elmparkumconeonta.org

CHRISTMAS EVE – 5 p.m. Celebration with Family Eucharist, followed by Service of Carols at 10:30 p.m., Festive Choral Eucharist at 11 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1458 or visit www.stjamesoneonta.org

PUBLIC SPEAKING – 5:30 p.m. Practice public speaking with the toastmasters. All welcome. The White House Building, The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1466.

CHRISTMAS EVE – 6 p.m. Live nativity scene followed by 7 p.m. Candlelight Service. Refreshments following the service. Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5712 or visit www.facebook.com/mainstreetbaptistchurch1856/

CHRISTMAS SERVICE – 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Family friendly traditional Christmas Service with Rev. Craig Schwalenberg. Followed by Candlelight service at 9. Unitarian Univeralist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-3491 or visit www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta/

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-435-8718.

CHRISTMAS EVE – 7 p.m. Candlelight Service with The Red Door Church, 2 Walling Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-7520 or visit www.facebook.com/TheRedDoorChurch/

CANDLELIGHT SERVICE – 7 – 8 p.m. Celebrate Christmas Eve with candles, carols, Christmas message. First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9371 or visit www.facebook.com/ctownfirstbaptist/

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS – 7 p.m. Meetings for those who desire to live free of nicotine. Front Meeting Room, St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 845-332-7803 or visit nicotine-anonymous.org

CHRISTMAS EVE – 7 p.m. Contemporary family service with Childrens pageant followed by Christmas Tea at 8, Candlelight service with choirs and holy communion at 10. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-4102 or visit firstumc-oneonta.org

CHRISTMAS VIGIL – 7:30 p.m. Solemnity of Christmas with Mass for the Vigil. Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta. 607-432-3920 or visit www.stmarysoneonta.org

