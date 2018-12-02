HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, DECEMBER 3

PAINTING CLASS – 6 – 8 p.m. 4 session class to learn to draw birds starting with posture, axis then builds to proportions. Bring your own materials. Cost, $95/non-member. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

SIT N’ KNIT – 1 – 2 p.m. Work on knitting or hand stitching project. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main St., Richfield Springs. 315-858-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/Richfield-Springs-Public-Library-1068210423236404/

FIGURE DRAWING – 6:30 – 9 p.m. Non-instructional drawing with live model. Poses chosen by consensus. Cost $12/class. The Carriage House Art Studio, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-435-8718 or visit www.canoneonta.org/event/figure-drawing-open-studio/?instance_id=1017

NICOTINE ANONYMOUS – 7 p.m. Meetings for those who desire to live free of nicotine. Front Meeting Room, St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. 845-332-7803 or visit nicotine-anonymous.org

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. SUNY, Hartwick College orchestra’s perform joint program led by Ben Aldridge, Uli Speth. Free, SUNY Oneonta. E-mail paiged@hartwick.edu or visit suny.oneonta.edu

