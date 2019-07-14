HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 15, 2019

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, JULY 15

ART CLASS – 1 – 3 p.m. Kids create self portrait with half picture, half graphite drawing. Learn to add value, shading, tracing, more to create a realistic portrait. Cost, $35/day/non-member. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

FOOD DONATION COLLECTION – 12-1 p.m. Drop off donations before 7/15 at collection locations around SUNY Oneonta’s. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1954004

AUTHOR DISCUSSION – 5 p.m. Literary conversation on the creative process with Paul Muldoon, Pullitzer Prize winning Irish author of poetry collections, plays, libretti. Pavillion, Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 St. Hwy. 80, Cooperstown. 607-547-2255 or visit glimmerglass.org