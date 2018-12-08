HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Celebrate the holidays in the Victorian style. Main St., Sharon Springs. 518-860-5513 or visit sharonspringschamber.com

HOLIDAY MARKET – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Festive exhibition of 30+ artists work selected for gift giving. Enjoy refreshments, meet artists at open house. Cherry Branch Gallery, 25 Main St., Cherry Valley. 607-264-9530 or visit www.cherrybranchgallery.com

OPEN HOUSES – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Annual Christmas event featuring door prizes, goodies, relaxed shopping, unique gifts, more at Cherry Valley businesses. Main St., Cherry Valley. 607-264-3100 or visit www.cherryvalleychamber.org/Upcoming_Events.html

VISIT SANTA – 1 – 4 p.m. Visit & Take pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.thisiscooperstown.com/events/santas-arrival-parade-cooperstown

YULETIDE FESTIVAL – 1 – 4 p.m. Celebrate the season with hunt for the Yule log, refreshments, other seasonal activities. SUNY College Camp, 119 Hoffman Road, Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2850281

THEATER – 2 p.m. Catskill Community Players present Southern Fried, Yuletide comedy “Christmas Belles.” Tickets, $18. Wieting Theater, 168 Main St., Worcester. 607-433-2089 or visit catskillplayers.org

FILM SHOWING – 4 – 7 p.m. Get Woke! Film Series & Conversations on Race presents “Selma” (2014). Discussion to follow. Free, open to public, refreshments served. Sanford Hall, SUNY Delhi, 454 Delhi Dr., Delhi. 607-746-4000 or visit www.facebook.com/sunydelhi/

DINNER CONCERT – 4 p.m. Enjoy Gourmet Dinner surrounded by holiday lights, trimmings with performance by pianist Sar-Shalom Strong featuring some holiday fare. The Horned Dorset Inn, 2000 NY-8, Leonardsville. 315-855-7898 or visit www.horneddorsetinn.com

