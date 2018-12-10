HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11

COMMUNITY PROGRAM – 2 p.m. The Gathering Place presents “Santa’s Second Home” featuring Mary Kuhn aka Mrs. Claus shares artwork & story of Santa’s Cottage at pioneer park. Woodside Hall, 1 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-0600 ext. 101 or visit www.facebook.com/Woodside.Hall/

KNITTING GROUP – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Cooperstown Village Library. 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

VOLUNTEER – 6 p.m. Orientation for new volunteers to get to know animal shelter. Reservations preferred. Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-8111 or visit www.facebook.com/Susquehanna-SPCA-121696841223218/

CONCERT – 7 p.m. Jr./Sr. winter concert. Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

WINTER CONCERT – 7 – 8 p.m. Winter songs with elementary students. Milford Central School, 42 W. Main St., Milford. 607-286-7721 or visit www.web.milfordcentral.org

