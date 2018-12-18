HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19

HOLIDAY TREES – 6 – 8 p.m. View festive trees arranged by local businesses, organizations displayed throughout museum. The Edmeston Museum, 1 North St., Edmeston. E-mail edmestonmuseum@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/Edmeston-Museum-219562458817938/

VISIT SANTA – 3 – 6 p.m. Visit & Take pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Santa’s Cottage, Pioneer Park, Cooperstown. 607-547-9983 or visit www.thisiscooperstown.com/events/santa-his-main-street-cottage-cooperstown

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

Cancelled – STUDIO NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Local artists are invited to drop in to work on personal projects. No instruction, tables, chairs, easels provided. Bring your own (non-toxic) supplies, some proved for limited use. Donations appreciated. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com – Cancelled

BOE MEETING – 5:30 p.m. Library Media Center, Cooperstown High School. 607-547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

CHESS MEETING – 6 – 11 p.m. Weekly meeting welcomes players of all levels. No fees. Cafeteria, College Union, SUNY Oneonta. Call Dom at 607-484-7240.

