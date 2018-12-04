HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 5

ANGEL TREE PROGRAM – Give the Gift of Christmas this holiday season. Adopt a family in need. Visit www.allotsego.com/angel-tree-program/ to learn how.

HOLIDAY TREES – 6 – 8 p.m. View festive trees arranged by local businesses, organizations displayed throughout museum. The Edmeston Museum, 1 North St., Edmeston. E-mail edmestonmuseum@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/Edmeston-Museum-219562458817938/

POETRY SLAM – 8 – 10:30 p.m. Open mic open to 10 students followed by featured slam poet Julian Randall, author of ‘Refuse’ (winner of 2017 Cave Canem Poetry Prize), founder of Afrolatinx poetry collective ‘Piel Cafe,’ more. Free, open to public. Waterfront room, Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2675035

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discuss current events. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

RABIES CLINIC – 4 – 6 p.m. Bring pets to be vaccinated or to receive their 3-year booster shot with Dr. Puritz. Susquehanna Animal Shelter, 4841 St. Rt. 28, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8111 or visit susquehannaanimalshelter.org/2018-otsego-county-free-rabies-clinics/

CRAFT NIGHT – 6 p.m. Bring sweater, winter apparel to make ugly for those holiday parties/contests. Materials, wearable electronics provided. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

CHESS MEETING – 6 – 11 p.m. Weekly meeting welcomes players of all levels. No fees. Cafeteria, College Union, SUNY Oneonta. Call Dom at 607-484-7240.

