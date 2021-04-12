By: Larissa Ryan  04/12/2021  5:00 pm
HAPPENIN' OTSEGO: Hall Of Fame Curator Spotlight 04-13-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, APRIL 13

Hall Of Fame Curator Spotlight

CURATOR SPOTLIGHT – 2 p.m. Celebrate the 2020 World Series champions through the Autumn Glory exhibit (celebrating Cooperstown in the post season). Learn how the museum acquired artifacts to tell the story of the World Series in a season unlike any other. Free, registration required. Presented by The Baseball Hall of Fame. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/virtual-curator-spotlight-autumn-glory-dodgers?date=0

BUSINESS SEMINAR – 8:30 a.m. Learn about the Otsego County Waste-Smart Business Certification, a program to recognize local businesses making an effort to improve practices of handling solid waste within their business. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. 607-432-4500 or visit otsegocc.com

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org/

