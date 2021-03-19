HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Last Chance At Spring Art Bazaar 03-20-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MARCH 20

ART BAZAAR – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Last day of the Sping Cleaning Art Bazaar. Cooperstown Art Associaton, 22 main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join supportive group to share your writing, get constructive criticism & encouragement, participate in writing exercises. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

VIDEO CLASS – 1:30 p.m. Part 3 of HML’s Video Star Series. Learn how to jazz up your films in shot cut with this class on shotcut filters. Free. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/