HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: New Exhibits Open At CAA 04-09-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, APRIL 9

EXHIBIT OPENING – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. View exhibits ‘Robert Moylan: Recent Paintings: and “The Essence Of’ Acrylic Abstracts by Carol Saggese at The Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Quality Inn, 5206 St. Hwy. 23, Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Donate blood, help save up to 3 lives. Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints, 107 Balmoral Dr., West Oneonta. 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

PLANETARIUM – 7 p.m. Explore the universe, learn whats new in the field of astronomy in fun virtual planetarium show with the SUNY staff and Nebula society students. Free, registration on Eventbrite required. Presented by the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-2011 or visit www.eventbrite.com/o/science-discovery-center-and-planetarium-14332374215