HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Otsego Electric On Broadband Internet 03-03-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3

BROADBAND – 8:30 – 10 a.m. Virtual webinar with Tim Johnson of Otsego Electric on bringing Broadband Internet to Otsego County. Free, registration required. Presented by Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. 607-432-4500 or visit otsegocc.com

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Brazil. Cost, $20/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining