HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Practice Creative Writing 04-10-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 10

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join supportive group to share your writing, get constructive criticism & encouragement, participate in writing exercises. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life, from cooking to resumes and more. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/