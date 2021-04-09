By: Larissa Ryan  04/09/2021  5:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Happenin' OtsegoHAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Practice Creative Writing 04-10-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Practice Creative Writing 04-10-21

 04/09/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Happenin' Otsego
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, APRIL 10

Practice Creative Writing

14-19eventspage

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join supportive group to share your writing, get constructive criticism & encouragement, participate in writing exercises. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-432-1980 or visit www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life, from cooking to resumes and more. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST OF CANCELLED EVENTS
CLICK TO LOOK AHEAD AT WHAT’S HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *