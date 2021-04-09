HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Storytelling Circle With Ganondagan Native Americans 04-14-21

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

STORYTELLERS CIRCLE – 2 p.m. Learn how stories can excite and educate learners of all ages. The museum presents Native American storytellers from Ganondagan sharing traditional stories. Free, registration required. Presented by The Arkell Museum. 518-673-2314 ext. 113 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

GARDEN DESIGN – 10 a.m. Join Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program and expert speakers from the Native Plant Trust to learn to design attractive landscapes with native plants, while avoiding invasive species, more. Posted by the Otsego County Master Gardeners. 607-547-2536 or visit www.facebook.com/CCEOtsegoMG/

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from Bosnia. Cost, $20/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining

LIFESKILLS – 6 – 8 p.m. Workshop for teens to learn skills to help them through life, from cooking to resumes and more. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. The Sol Center, 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607-441-3999 or visit www.facebook.com/ClubOdysseyOneonta/

DIGITAL HELP – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Call in for help with your digital devices. Presented by Huntington Memorial Library. 607-386-1465.