Hobbie Waves Right To Detention Hearing

COOPERSTOWN – Justin Hobbie, the CCS phys-ed coach accused of receiving and distributing child pornography over the internet, has waved his right to a detention hearing, according to a memo from his lawyer, Kimberly Zimmer.

“I met with Mr. Hobbie and explained to him his rights to an immediate detention hearing and a preliminary hearing,” Zimmer wrote in a memo to Magistrate Judge Therese Wiley Dancks. “Mr. Hobbie told me he understands those rights and that he agrees to waive those rights at this time, reserving his right to request such hearings in the future.”

Previously, Hobbie was scheduled to have his hearing Wednesday, Dec. 12, but Zimmer requested it be moved to Wednesday, Dec. 19. He has been detained in a jail in Syracuse since his arrest last Friday.