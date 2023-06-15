In Memoriam Eric W. Rheinhardt, 68 August 29, 1954-June 11, 2023

In Memoriam

COOPERSTOWN—Eric W. Rheinhardt, 68, of Cooperstown, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023. He was born on August 29, 1954 in Crawfordsville, Indiana. He was the son of the late Roy N. and Martha (Wilson) Rheinhardt and was raised by the late Grover W. and Patricia Rheinhardt Radley, Jr.

Eric pursued many lines of work, but he always came back to his love of writing, whether in the form of songs, poems or children’s books. He loved Cooperstown and was happiest spending time on Otsego Lake.

Eric left a lasting impression on the many lives he touched. He is survived by many proud and loving friends and family members whom he left too soon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn (Anthony) Rheinhardt, and his sister, Marcia Radley Minehan.

In keeping with Eric’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and memorial services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.