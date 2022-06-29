By:  06/29/2022  10:56 am
In Memoriam Nancy C. Wayman Graveside Service Planned

Nancy C. Wayman

ONEONTA – Nancy C. Wayman, formerly of Oneonta, passed away Aug. 8, 2021.

Nancy is survived by her siblings, Cyndy Duffy of Fairport, Wendy (Skip) Willbach of St. Johns, Florida, Amy West of Liverpool, Pat Ulm of Aurora, Colorado, and Joe Ulm of Binghamton; as well as many nieces and nephews she dearly loved.

A graveside service for friends and family will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Glenwood Cemetery in Oneonta, NY.

Online condolences may be made to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com

Should you wish donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to, Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921-3668. 1-800-336-7676

