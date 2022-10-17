In Memoriam Wanda L. P. Houk, 84 August 13, 1938 – Monday, October 10, 2022

In Memoriam

Wanda Lou Pierce Houk

COOPERSTOWN – Wanda Lou Pierce Houk passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home with her husband of 60 plus years, Clarence, at her side.

Wanda was born in Cooperstown. NY on August 13, 1938 to Edna and Harold Pierce. Wanda graduated from East Springfield High School in 1957. She went on to SUNY Colbleskill, then on to SUNY Oneonta. She married Clarence H. Houk, her life long partner in 1962.

Wanda spent most of her career in retailing. She owned and operated the Little Lady Dress shop in Rochester NY for 12 years. She also worked for B. Forman and Lord and Taylor before retiring,

Wanda really enjoyed traveling all over the world, from the Canadian Rockies to many locations in the U.S. She especially enjoyed the trips she and Clarence made to Europe, Australia, and the far east.

Graveside committal services will be Wednesday October 26th at 12:00 Pm at Edmeston Union Cemetery. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the Edmeston Fire Department.

Memorial donations may be sent to: Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River Street, Cooperstown, NY, 13326, Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road,, Edmeston, NY13335, or Chase Nursing HomeClTerrace Heights, New Berlin, NY, 13411.

