ISAIAS FUELS  FLOOD FEARS

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning through late this evening for Otsego County and throughout Central New York.

Locally heavy rainfall from showers and embedded thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Isaias will impact the region for the rest of the day, according to the Weather Service.

Rainfall rates may exceed an inch per hour at times. 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. Rain will exit this evening, but flooding impacts may linger through the night.

The heavy rainfall rates will have the potential to cause localized flash flooding inpoor drainage, and low lying areas. Smaller streams and creeks may also flood their banks due to the heavy rainfall rates.