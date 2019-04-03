Jonathan ‘Bubba’ Robbins; Heart Attack Felled Oneontan At Age 37

ONEONTA – Jonathan Gary Robbins, 37, of Oneonta, passed away from an undiagnosed heart condition at his home, Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Jonathan was born on Sept. 13, 1981, in Oneonta, to parents Gary and Karen Robbins.

He grew up in West Laurens and Oneonta. He graduated from Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School in 2000. He lived the majority of his life in the Oneonta area.

He is survived by his father and mother, Gary Robbins and Karen Robbins Ryder; three siblings, Jordan Robbins and fiancé, Amanda Chase, Jessica Robbins and Jeannine Engelbrecht and husband, Eric; nieces and nephews, Xander, Lillie, Ayden, Mackenzie, Brayden, Noah and Jackson; grandparents, Frank and Joyce Harkenreader; uncles and aunts, Robert and Cathy Kelsey, Terry and Carla Harkenreader, James and Ivy Harkenreader, Gail Baden and Joel and Lisa Robbins; cousins, Sarah Baden and many cousins on the Harkenreader side.

Jonathan, also known as Bubba, leaves behind his lifelong friends, Jason Noble, Duane Roux, James Champen and Emil Aponte; as well as many “brothas from other mothas.”

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Philip and Carol Robbins; and stepfather, Edward Ryder.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Bubba loved to play all sports. Since early childhood he could always be found at the Oneonta Boys Club, local gyms, basketball courts and playing fields. Jonathan was also a passionate spectator and he loved rooting for his favorite teams, the New York Knicks, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Eagles.

Jonathan loved to spend time with family and friends at the family camp in Middlefield. “The Property” was Bubba’s home away from home.

He truly loved the companionship of his dog, Sherman, who was faithful to the end.

Jonathan’s enthusiasm, intelligence, sense of humor and friendship will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 5, at Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand St., Oneonta.

A celebration of Jonathan’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at the Oneonta Boys and Girls Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Jonathan’s memory be made to the Oneonta Boys & Girls Club, 70 River St., Oneonta, NY 13820.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.