Judge Coccoma Gives Green Light To Lofts On Dietz

COOPERSTOWN – State Supreme Court Judge Michael V. Coccoma today dismissed an Article 78 lawsuit against the City of Oneonta, opening the way for the the Lofts On Dietz, 64 artists’ lofts and middle-income apartments in Oneonta’s downtown.

Mayor Gary Herzig hailed the decision, saying it ensure “a vibrant and thriving future” for the city “as we enter a new post-pandemic era.”

In his decision, Judge Coccoma stated that, after considering all of the arguments by the petitioners, “I find them unavailing and without merit,” and he enabled City Hall “to grant site plan approval to the Lofts on Dietz Street project; and to waive any additional parking requirements.”

The lawsuit was filed by Town of Oneonta resident Johna Peachin and others claiming that the project would obstruct their views, lengthen their walk to exercise at the YMCA, and cause their customers to walk further to get to their offices.

In supporting the actions of the city Planning Commission in considering the application by Ken Kearney of Parkview Development Corp., Coccoma states: “The conclusion is inescapable that the Planning Commission identified the relative areas of concern (including parking); it took a hard look at them; and it provided a reasonable elaboration of the basis for its determination.”

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, upon receiving the decision, said he’s “gratified by Judge Coccoma’s support for the professional and diligent manner in which our Planning Commission carried out their responsibilities.

“Moving forward with providing affordable artists’ lofts, much-needed middle-income housing, and the Hartwick College Grain Innovation Center, will be a significant step” in ensuring the city’s prosperity.