Letters to the Editor: Election

I am writing to support Tim Gibson for Oneonta Town Justice.

I have known Tim for many years as a friend, an honest and caring man, and an active Democrat.

As a registered nurse, Tim served 33 years in Fox Hospital’s Operating Room.

Tim has cared for thousands of local area residents in their critical times of need with professional, confident, and compassionate care.

I can think of no better man to serve the Oneonta local area people again with fairness, honesty, and compassionate understanding and judgment during their difficult times, as Tim Gibson for Oneonta Town Justice.

Tim is a kind and pleasant person who always puts people first.

I encourage Town of Oneonta residents to vote for Tim Gibson for Oneonta Town Justice.

James R Dean

Cooperstown

Arthur Weinstock, candidate for Middlefield Town Clerk, has years of experience working with budgets and contracts. It is knowledge that will bring fresh outlook to the job and will serve the town well. But also important is that Arthur works cooperatively with people and is a responsive resource.

Arthur pledges that he will be available to constituents and open to their concerns. This is something the community needs! He has been active in the community ever since he moved to Middlefield. He volunteers weekly at the Food Pantry, is on the board of the Cooperstown Concert Series, and is a member of the Cooperstown Lions Club. He is employed as a customer service representative at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Arthur Weinstock deserves our vote. Please elect him Middlefield Town Clerk.

Elmer Luke

Michael Stein

Middlefield

I am writing to endorse Kim Fierke for the position of council member, Oneonta Town Board. Kim’s role as an educator and her strong community ties will be a valuable asset to our Town.

She is fiscally conservative, with years of budget and grant experience. Kim is running a grassroots campaign, financially independent from special interests. Her integrity and commitment to the people of this community make her an ideal candidate for the Town of Oneonta board. She pledges to protect the environment and promote our business community. Please vote for Kim Fierke on November 2, 2021.

Patricia Jacob, FNP

Town of Oneonta Council Member

Though many of us may be lifelong independent or democratic voters in state and national elections, it is a time-honored thing in our rural communities to be party-blind and truth-focused in local elections: we can get to know our officials for who they are – and can at least keep things decent in our own back yard. To that end, whatever your party, please consider on election day that Dave Bliss has been a deeply committed, consensus building, truth telling member of our community and municipal governments for around a half century. I had the happy experience of working closely with Dave for several decades when he was in the town government in Middlefield – and every single day he lived up to near-perfection in great rural stewardship: phenomenal work ethic and dependability, attentive unbiased listening, and definitive action, always based on trying to figure out the right thing to do and then doing it.

It would be a good thing if Dave would live long enough to serve ten more terms as Otsego County’s lead representative — but let’s at least make sure we snag him again for this next one!

Henry Weil

Middlefield

I wish to support the candidacies of Andrew Marietta for County Representative, Ben Bauer for Supervisor, and Tom Hohensee and Chris Kjolhede for Town Council, all in the Town of Otsego.

Andrew has been a thoughtful, moderate, bipartisan voice on the county board for six years while also pushing for more of the taxes we generate for the county such as sales tax to flow back to our community.Tom has served nine years on the council while it has successfully continued to maintain our services and has supported the protection of the character of the town. Ben was born and raised in Cooperstown and after college and becoming established in his career as a software engineer for Google chose to move back here to live and work. Chris Kjolhede has practiced pediatric medicine here for over 27 years and is the founder and director of the regional School-Based Health program of Bassett Healthcare. He will further serve the community that he has already done so much for, by being on the council.

Above all, vote. There are also five propositions on the ballot, four of which affect us, and a judgeship. Voting is a privilege and a responsibility of every citizen. Whether this year is what is called an off-year election or the Presidential one, we should always vote when given the chance.

Richard Sternberg

Cooperstown

Arthur Weinstock is running for Middlefield Town Clerk. He will do an outstanding job. He is experienced, reliable, responsible, dedicated, accessible and personable. We know him to be community-minded and detail-oriented, key qualities.

We urge Middlefield voters to vote for him on Nov 2.

Christine Heller

Middlefield

Jim Hill

Cooperstown

Frank Miosek

Cooperstown

Don Raddatz

Cooperstown

Bill Streck

Cooperstown

Re-elect Farrell & Liddell for Town of Oneonta Justices

I write this letter to ask for your support of my friend, Sean Farrell, for Town of Oneonta Justice on election day. Sean has served the Town of Oneonta as a Justice for the past eight years and brings fair but compassionate rule of law to the bench. Sean’s experience as a father, business owner, and longtime Oneonta community member makes him an asset to the Town of Oneonta.

Please take the time this November to vote for Sean Farrell and his co justice Karen Liddell for Town of Oneonta Justices. They are great team and need your support.

Chad A. Burrows

Oneonta