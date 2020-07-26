Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Living Memorial Installed In Downtown Oneonta Living Memorial Installed In Downtown Oneonta 07/26/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Living Memorial Installed In Downtown Oneonta Diandra Sangetti-Daniels, speaks on her local experiences as a black woman as she stands in front of the “Say Their Names” memorial she helped install in downtown earlier Sunday with organizer Elizabeth Patterson and Johnny Brown. The wall recognizes nearly 200 black lives the organizers say were wrongfully taken by injustice, racism and police brutality. It is a re-creation of a memorial originally created by designer Joy Procter and features flowers and greenery donated from Wycoff’s Florist. As a living memorial, the public is invited to add names, photos and flowers to honor those who are not represented. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)