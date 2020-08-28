Lorraine Deno, 79; Lived 9 Years Past Cancer Prognosis

ONEONTA – Lorraine Dono passed away peacefully on the morning of Aug. 21, 2020. Let it not be said that she lost her battle with cancer, but rather with love and tenacity, she fought past her 2011 prognosis of only three to six months to live, to witness the birth of her fifth grandchild and continued to live life another nine years.

When her beloved husband, Nicholas, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, she again fought on to remain by his side and care for him. After the summer of 2018, when Nicholas passed away and when her brain tumor came out of remission, Lorraine bravely decided to forego further treatment and to live out the remainder of her life on her own terms.

Lorraine was born on Aug. 6, 1942, to Thomas and Nancy Russo of Brooklyn.

It was in middle school that Lorraine first met Nicholas and their friendship soon blossomed into love. Upon Nicholas’ graduation from Fordham University, they were wed in 1962 and, despite misgivings from their families, left all that they had known in Brooklyn to start their family in rural Dutchess County.

Lorraine was a loving partner to Nicholas, a fierce advocate of her children and a fantastic and generous grandmother. She was famed for her craftswomanship, sewing and artistry and her Christmas cookies were the stuff of legends.

Lorraine is survived by her sister, Elaine Veneziano; sons, Richard (Deborah) and Jonathan (Mary Ellen); grandchildren, Gregg, Matthew, Anya, Jamie and Beckett; and, as she would call them, her “bonus grandchildren,” Jourdan (Jillian) and Zachary and her “bonus great-grandchild,” Aurelia.

She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Pet Shelter, 697 Winney Hill Road, Oneonta, NY, superheroesirj.org.

To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.bookhoutfh.com.

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.