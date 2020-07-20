Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Loved Ones Collect Memories About Celeste Brown Thomas Loved Ones Collect Memories About Celeste Brown Thomas 07/20/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Loved Ones Collect Memories About Celeste Brown Thomas A memory page has been set up for photos and reminiscences of Celeste Brown Thomas, 61, an editor at the New York Times and, for a period, Hometown Oneonta & The Freeman’s Journal, who passed away June 20, 2020. To share your memories, click here. In this photo, she is watching a sunset with her son Chase on the Cornell campus, where he is studying.