By: Jim Kevlin  07/20/2020  3:41 pm
Loved Ones Collect Memories About Celeste Brown Thomas

A memory page has been set up for photos and reminiscences of Celeste Brown Thomas, 61, an editor at the New York Times and, for a period, Hometown Oneonta & The Freeman’s Journal, who passed away June 20, 2020.  To share your memories, click here. In this photo, she is watching a sunset with her son Chase on the Cornell campus, where he is studying.

