M-E tops Oneonta, 8-0
STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com
State powerhouse Maine-Endwell defeated Oneonta, 8-0, in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference baseball game at MEHS on Thursday, May 27.
Maine-Endwell, whose roster had numerous players from the Little League World Championship team of 2016, put the game away with a four-run fourth inning, that included four hits and three walks.
Oneonta was limited to five hits. Cole Platt had two of those hits, including a double.
Oneonta hosts Windsor on Tuesday, June 1.
Maine-Endwell 8, Oneonta 0
Oneonta 000 000 0 – 0 5 2
ME 201 401 x – 8 11 1
Winning pitcher: Ian Smith.
Losing Pitcher: Tanner Russin.