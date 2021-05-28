M-E tops Oneonta, 8-0

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

State powerhouse Maine-Endwell defeated Oneonta, 8-0, in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference baseball game at MEHS on Thursday, May 27.

Maine-Endwell, whose roster had numerous players from the Little League World Championship team of 2016, put the game away with a four-run fourth inning, that included four hits and three walks.

Oneonta was limited to five hits. Cole Platt had two of those hits, including a double.

Oneonta hosts Windsor on Tuesday, June 1.

Maine-Endwell 8, Oneonta 0

Oneonta 000 000 0 – 0 5 2

ME 201 401 x – 8 11 1

Winning pitcher: Ian Smith.

Losing Pitcher: Tanner Russin.