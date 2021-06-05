Martin no-hitter leads Edmeston to fifth straight TVL title

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

John Martin gave up no hits in seven innings, allowing just one run as Edmeston won its fifth straight Tri-Valley League baseball title, beating Sharon Springs/Cherry Valley-Springfield, 9-1, Friday, June 4, in Edmeston.

Noah Acampora scored for Cherry Valley in the top of the first, on two errors, but Martin and the Panthers settled in after that, keeping SS/CV-S off the base path.

Kyle Ough, Gregory DeVries and Martin each had two doubles to lead Edmeston at the plate.

Luke Dubben took the loss for SS/CV-S.

The Tri-Valley did not play spring sports in 2020, because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Edmeston has won baseball titles in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Both teams await information about the Section IV Class D baseball tournament, which is scheduled to begin Monday, June 7, weather permitting.