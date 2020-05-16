Masked Volunteers Help Hartwick Cleanup Succeed

DROP ‘STUFF’ OFF UNTIL 2 P.M.

In what’s a rare non-virtual event these days, the Town of Hartwick’s annual “Clean Sweep” is underway until 2 p.m. today, next to the town garage in the hamlet. For free, townsfolk can dispose of yard trash and scrap metal, including lawn mowers, lawn chairs, BBQ grills, metal fencing, aluminum flashing, metal bed frames, microwaves, and the like. Green waste may be dropped off on Hatchery Road. (Electronics aren’t being accepted this year, or household garbage and hazardous waste.) Manning the dumpsters this morning are, from left, Will Nicholson, Bob and Marcy Birch, Town board member Bruce Markusen and Bill Powers. Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez, inset photo, is checking in participants. Markusen, one of the event’s organizers, said, despite the encouragements to stay at home, the effort may meet its usual goals of three dumpsters of trash and a dumpster of metal, plus tires aplenty. Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)