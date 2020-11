ONEONTA – Mayor Gary Herzig said a few moments ago is “out of quarantine, and happy to be so.”

The city’s first lady, Connie Herzig, who is a substitute teacher at Cooperstown Elementary School, went into quarantine a couple of weeks ago after she was in contact with the individual who later surfaced positive for COVID-19, causing the school to close.

She quarantined, and her husband did at the same time.