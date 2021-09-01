Mayor’s Cup kicks off local high school soccer

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Otsego County high school soccer teams opened the fall season at the Stamford Mayor’s Cup on Tuesday, Aug. 31, to a split decision.

The Laurens girls team beat host Stamford, 2-1, in the headline game. Kyrah Andrades and Jaidon Brodie scored for the Leopards. Annie Schulz scored the Stamford goal early, while both Laurens goals came in the second half.

The Milford/Laurens boys fell to South Kortright, 6-2. Brock Mann and Riley Stevens scored for Milford. Jadyn Sturniolo scored twice for SK.

In other soccer results Tuesday:

The Richfield Springs girls lost a road opener to Stockbridge Valley, 3-1. Cam Marshall scored on an assist from Aedan Osborne for RS.

The Edmeston girls had a better time on the road, beating Charlotte Valley, 7-0, in Davenport. Arissa Bolton scored three goals and had an assist. Avery Bolton scored two goals and had an assist. Emma White and Molly Rifanburg scored the other goals.

Edmeston kept the pressure on CV goalie Cadence Santiago all game; Santiago ended up making 18 saves.