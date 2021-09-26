Milford girls shut out SK to win title

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

DAVENPORT ⁠— Eighth grader Lexi Sutphin scored twice to help the Milford girls soccer team win the 2021 Chic Walshe Tournament for girls soccer Saturday, Sept. 25, with a 3-0 win over South Kortright.

After a scoreless first half, the Wildcats struck quickly less than a minute into the second half as Sutphin got free in the box and buried a cross for Milford’s first goal of the game. Sutphin struck again two minutes later, taking a pass and beating South Kortright keeper Chloe Davis to the far post for a 2-0 lead.

Tournament MVP Julia Barown finished off the scoring by netting the third goal of the day.

Delaney Maison, Mariah Saggese and Grace Cohn were credited with assists.

Milford senior goalie Leeanna West was again solid, making a few key stops to keep the Rams off the scoreboard, to earn another shutout.

Lilly Cohn, Kara Mertz and Mariah Saggese were named Chic Walshe All-Stars for Milford.

Milford (7-0-1, 4-0-1) returns to action at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 27, when the Wildcats host undefeated Schenevus in a battle of undefeated Tri-Valley League teams.

Photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.