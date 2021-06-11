Milford/Laurens wins Section IV Class D2 track titles

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

A week after winning the Tri-Valley track titles, Milford/Laurens athlete swept the team titles at the Section IV Class D2 track and field championship Thursday, June 10, in Cherry Valley.

The M/L boys beat host Cherry Valley-Springfield by 12 points, 122-110, with Unatego third with 76 points.

The M/L girls had a bigger margin of victory, beating second place Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton, 117.5 to 86. CV-S took third with 82.5 points.

M/L boys won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Riley Stevens won the 400 and Carter Stevens won the 800 and 1,600.

Oskar Webster won the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles, Maddox Aramini won the pole vault and Jesse Mance won the shot put for CV-S.

Luke Foster of Unatego won the 100, the long jump and helped his team to a win in the 400 relay. Notorious Gue won the triple jump for the Spartans.

Jacob Spoor of Gilbertsville-Mount Upton won the high jump.

On the girls side, M/L got championship wins from Nicole Stanley in the 100 hurdles, Sarah Munson in the discus and Mariah Saggese in the high jump.

CV-S won titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, and Marijke Kroon won the shot put.

Lily Competiello won titles for Schenevus-Worcester in the 100 and 200 and teammate Hannah Sulas won the 400.

Anabel Rommer from Unatego won a title in the 400 hurdles.

Section IV Class D2 Championships

At Cherry Valley

Boys team scores: 1) Milford/Laurens 122, 2) Cherry Valley-Springfield 110, 3) Unatego 76, 4) Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 61, 5) Schenevus/Worcester 49, 6) Richfield Springs 23, 7) Oxford 20, 8) Gilbertsville-Mount Upton/Morris 19.

110 hurdles: 1) Oskar Webster (CVS), 19.54.

3,200 relay: 1) M/L (Z. Brown, K. Davis, D. West, C. Stevens), 9:39.77, 2) S/W, 9:58.07, 3) CVS, 10:04.17.

100: 1) Luke Foster (U), 11.76, 2) A. Oram (CVS), 12.14.

400: 1) Riley Stevens (M/L), 5728, 2) N. Gue (U), 58.12, 3) J. Ballard (S/W), 59.17.

1,600: 1) Carter Stevens (M/L), 4:54.04, 2) Z. Brown (M/L), 5:15.42, 3) C. Andreev (RS), 5:26.15.

400 hurdles: 1) Oskar Webster (CVS), 1:09.10, 2) J. Lapilusa (M/L), 1:10.40, 3) E. Morris (S/W), 1:10.54.

800: 1) Carter Stevens (M/L), 2:15.17, 2) D. Gallagher (S/W), 2:16.02, 3) N. Sousa (U), 2:19.15.

200: 1) Luke Foster (U), 24.51, 2) R. Stevens (M/L), 24.90, 3) J. Hornbeck (O), 26.11.

3,200: 1) Carter Stevens (M/L), 12:51.53, 2) J. Lapilusa (M/L), 12:59.96, 3) N. Diamond (CVS), 13:43.79.

400 relay: 1) Unatego (N. Ackerley, N. Gue, N. Sousa, L. Foster), 49.52, 2) S/W, 50.94, 3) CVS, 53.43.

1,600 relay: 1) M/L (W. Agustin, E. Jubar, K. Davis, R. Stevens), 4:17.44, 2) CVS, 4:23.43.

Shot put: 1) Jesse Mance (CVS), 41-11, 2) D. Dyn (RS), 41-07.5, 3) E. Gregory (BGA), 38-04.5.

Discus: 1) Ethan Gregory (BGA), 114-03, 2) C. Vredenburgh (BGA), 109-01, 3) J. Mance (CVS), 103-00.

Long jump: 1) Luke Foster (U), 19-11.5, 2) C. Dicks (BGA), 17-07, 3) N. Gue (U), 17-01.

Triple jump: 1) Notorious Gue (U), 38-06.25, 2) C. Andreev (RS), 36-00, 3) D. Tucker (O), 35-10.

High jump: 1) Jacob Spoor (GMU/M), 4-08, 2. J. Lapilusa (M/L), 4-08, 2T) G. Oakley (CVS), 4-08, 2T) X. Valentine (CVS), 4-08. Pole vault: 1) Maddox Aramini (CVS), 7-06.

Girls team scores: 1) Milford/Laurens 117.5, 2) Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton 86, 3) Cherry Valley-Springfield 82.5, 4) Oxford 66, 5) Schenevus/Worcester 43, 6) Unatego 24, 7) Edmeston 20, 8) Richfield Springs 17, 9) Gilbertsville-Mount Upton/Morris 14.

100 hurdles: 1) Nicole Stanley (M/U), 18.91, 2. M. King (GMUM), 20.65, 3) G. Saggese (M/L), 20.73.

3,200 relay: 1) CVS (J. Jaquay, M. Aramini, K. Barnes, M. Huff), 11:45.09, 2) M/L, 12:02.92.

100: 1) Lily Competiello (S/W), 13.48, 2) A. Lennebacker (CVS), 13.58, 3) M. Gonzalez (O), 13.58.

1,500: 1) Ethne Degan (BGA), 4:54.77, 2) J. Jaquay (CVS), 5:37.91, 3) T. Smith (O), 5:45.21.

400: 1) Hannah Sulas (S/W), 1:05.41, 2) K. Andrades (M/L), 1:08.07, 3) K. Tilley (GMUM), 1:08.17.

400 hurdles: 1) Anabel Rommer (U), 1:11.34, 2) K. Andrades (M/L), 1:18.50, 3) S. Bateman (E), 1:18.51.

800: 1) Ethne Degan (BGA), 2:36.35, 2) T. Smith (O), 2:44.62, 3) J. Jaquay (CVS), 2:45.65.

200: 1) Lily Competiello (S/W), 28.29, 2) A. Lennebacker (CVS), 28.91, 3) A. Rommer (U), 28.99.

3000: 1) Ethne Degan (BGA), 12:51.53, 2) M. Smith (E), 12:57.07, 3) E. Stanley (M/L), 13:11.22.

400 relay: 1) Oxford (M. Gonzalez, H. Fleury, O. Kelsey, T. Smith), 53.55, 2) S/W, 55.49, 3. M/L, 56.58.

1600 relay: 1) CVS (M. Huff, J. Jaquay, M. Aramini, A. Lennebacker), 4:53.51, 2) M/L, 4:56.77.

Shot put: 1) Marijke Kroon (CVS), 30-06, 2) M. Mabie (CVS), 30-04, 3) A. Hawkes (RS), 29-09.5.

Discus: 1) Sarah Munson (M/L), 92-01, 2) A. Delello (BGA), 84-08, 3) M. Mabie (CVS), 81-06.

Long jump: 1) Olivia Kelsey (O), 15-06, 2) H. Fleury (O), 14-07.5, 3) E. Sprow (BGA), 14-00.5.

Triple jump: 1) Olivia Kelsey (O), 33-08.5, 2) K. Davidson (BGA), 32-09, 3) M. Saggese (M/L), 30-05.

High jump: 1) Mariah Saggese (M/L), 5-02, 2. O. Nichols (BGA), 4-06, 3. K. Davidson (BGA), 4-06.