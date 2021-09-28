Monday Sports Roundup: Schenevus wins Tri-Valley battle of unbeatens

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

MILFORD ⁠— The visiting Dragons gave Milford its first loss of the season, 4-0, in a battle of Tri-Valley League girls soccer contenders.

Angie Competiello had two goals and Lily Competiello had two assists for Schenevus (9-0, 6-0), which started the scoring just three minutes into the game when Taylor Knapp was left unmarked and scored on a ball from Lily Competiello.

Later in the half, the Dragons made it 2-0 when Milford defender Taylor Beckley was called for a handball in the box, setting up a penalty kick. Angie Competiello converted it to the right of Wildcat goalie Leeanna West, who guessed correctly but could only get her fingertips on it as she dove.

With 10 minutes to go before half, the Dragons made it 3-0 with another Competiello hookup as younger sister Lily set up Angie’s score.

Trailing 3-0 at halftime, the Wildcats put together an offensive charge and almost got on the board when sophomore Julia Barown hit the left post as Schenevus goalie Kelsey Burton got caught out of position. A few other near misses by Milford and the play of Schenevus sweeper Kayleigh Bryant kept Milford (7-1-1, 4-1-1) off the scoreboard.

With 16 minutes left in the match, the Dragons pushed their lead to 4-0, when Milford goalie Leeanna West deflected a shot and Shawna Whiteman was there to knock the ball in for the final score.

GIRLS SOCCER

Laurens 2, CV-S 0

In Cherry Valley, Eowyn Chickerell and Jaidon Brodie scored second-half goals to lead visiting Laurens to a TVL win.

Unatego 3, UV 1

In Otego, Bailey McCoy had a goal and an assist as the Spartans stayed undefeated with a Midstate Athletic Conference win.

Tatum Coddington and Kylie Mussaw each scored for Unatego (1-0, 8-0), which got an assist from Elizabeth Craft.

Kadence York scored for Unadilla Valley (4-3, 3-3).

Morris 1, Worcester 0

In Worcester, Hannah Wist got the game-winner from about 25 out to lead Morris to a road win in the TVL.

Franklin 7, Edmeston 1

In Franklin, Kayla Campbell scored twice and had three assists as Franklin won a TVL match.

Shannon Kingsbury had two goals and Valentina Temple had a goal and an assist from Franklin (7-0-1, 4-0-1), which also got assists from Marissa Campbell and Tamara Wright.

Arissa Bolton scored for Edmeston.

Oneonta 8, Seton Catholic 0

In Oneonta, Veronika Madej scored three times and had an assist as Oneonta won a Southern Tier Athletic Conference match.

Grace Slesinsky had a goal and two assists for Oneonta (5-3, 5-1), which also got a goal and an assist from Emma Peters and Julia Joyner and solo goals from Josie Scanlon and Maggie Neals.

Sharon Springs 5, G-MU 4

In Gilbertsville, Rachel Burke scored a hat trick for the visiting Spartans in a TVL match.

Madeline Pain and Alyssa Sorochinsky had a goal and an assist each for Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, which also got goals from Hannah Bonczkowski and Skye Wilson and two assists from Kaitltn Finch.

Dolgeville 5, Cooperstown 1

In Dolgeville, Kim Wick scored for the visiting Hawkeyes, who fell in a Center State Conference match.

BOYS SOCCER

Worcester 1, Morris 0

In Morris, Ben Ballard scored the game winner on an assist from William Brady to give the visiting Wolverines a TVL win.

Milford/Laurens 3, Schenevus 0

In Schenevus, Brock Mann scored twice to help Milford/Laurens to a road win in the TVL.

Riley Stevens had a goal and Nick DeBoer had an assist from Milford/Laurens (8-3, 5-1).

CV 5, Oneonta 1

In Binghamton, Finlay Oliver scored for the visiting Yellowjackets, but Oneonta dropped a STAC match to host Chenango Valley.

Franklin/Unatego 4, Edmeston 2

In Edmeston, the visiting Franklin/Unatego team stayed unbeaten in TVL play with a road win against the Panthers.

Matthew Serrao scored and had three assists from Franklin/Unatego (8-0-1, 5-0), which also got a goal and an assist from David Clapper and goals from Brandon Gregory and Jacob Kingsbury.

Kyle Ough and Gavin McEnroe scored goals for Edmeston (4-3, 3-1).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Oneonta 3, Mekeel Christian 1

In Scotia, Oneonta won a non-league match, 26-28, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16.

Madie Denning had 18 assists, Abbie Platt had 17 assists and Haley Utter had nine kills for the Yellowjackets.

UV 3, Unatego 0

In New Berlin, the Storm stayed undefeated with a 25-8, 25-6, 25-17 sweep of visiting Unatego in a Midstate Athletic Conference match.

Shannon Kelly and Ava Rowe had five aces each for UV (5-0), while Hailey VanBlarcom had 11 aces for Unatego.

WCDO Athletic Director Nate Lull and Photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.