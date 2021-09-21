Monday Sports Roundup: Unatego girls stay undefeated with big MAC win

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Kylie Mussaw and Tatum Coddington each scored a goal and had two assists as Unatego won a home game in the Midstate Athletic Conference, 7-0, over Afton/Harpursville.

Julia Renwick, Alexa Lucia, Bailey McCoy, Sarah Ostrander and Anabel Rommer scored the other goals for the Spartans.

BOYS SOCCER

Owego 5, Oneonta 0

In Oneonta, visiting Owego Free Academy beat the Yellowjackets in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference match.

GIRLS SOCCER

SV 8, Cooperstown 0

In Cooperstown, the host Hawkeyes fell to Sauquoit Valley in a Center State Conference match.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Greene 3, Unatego 2

In Greene, the visiting Spartans lost a Midstate Athletic Conference match, 25-22, 25-9, 19-25, 21-25, 25-18.

Abby Bomba had six aces for Unatego, which also got five aces and two assists from Ava Hilton.

Lillian Kemp led Greene with 12 aces.

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull and photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.