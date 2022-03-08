By: Ted Potrikus  03/08/2022  9:19 am
Monday night storm cuts power, closes roads

Some Otsego County residents are still without power Tuesday morning after a fierce wind and rain storm that cut through the county and across New York on the evening of March 7.

New York State Electric and Gas reports nearly 500 outages and more than 16,000 customers without power across its service area on March 8; southern Otsego County looks to remain the hardest-hit in our immediate region. NYSEG updates its outage map on line every 15 minutes at https://outagemap.nyseg.com/.

The swift nighttime storm closed roads across the county as fire and emergency crews worked to clear trees and debris.

One thought on “Monday storm causes road closures, power outages

  1. Ann Hall

    NYSEG did a great job working very hard to get power restored in my
    area. I recently moved to Oneonta and think they did a great job. I
    was originally from Connecticut and many times the state did not
    fair so well in this type of situation after a strong storm.

