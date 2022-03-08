Monday storm causes road closures, power outages

Some Otsego County residents are still without power Tuesday morning after a fierce wind and rain storm that cut through the county and across New York on the evening of March 7.

New York State Electric and Gas reports nearly 500 outages and more than 16,000 customers without power across its service area on March 8; southern Otsego County looks to remain the hardest-hit in our immediate region. NYSEG updates its outage map on line every 15 minutes at https://outagemap.nyseg.com/.

The swift nighttime storm closed roads across the county as fire and emergency crews worked to clear trees and debris.