MUEHL: Retraction and a Public Apology

Letter from Joseph T. Muehl

Earlier this week I sent a letter to The Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta indicating that State Senator Peter Oberacker and Maryland Town Supervisor Ron Wheeler were building a Winery, Event and Wedding Venue on the property across from Sparrowhawk Lake in Schenevus. Since then, through further contact with the County Code Enforcement Office, I found that I was mistaken in that the property in question is owned by Mr. Wheeler NOT by Senator Oberacker.

With this letter, I am publicly apologizing to Senator Oberacker and to The Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta for this mistake. It was and is not my intention to give any inaccurate information. I tried to retract the letter when I discovered my mistake but it was too late since it was already being published.

The other information, to the best of my knowledge, in the letter published August 4, 2022 is accurate.

Sincerely,

Joseph T. Muehl

Schenevus

