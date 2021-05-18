No more mask ordinance in downtown Oneonta

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Common Council voted unanimously Tuesday, May 18, to no longer require masks in downtown Oneonta.

Masks would still be required at public events, such as the Memorial Day celebrations, because of the amount of people who cannot safely social distance.

Businesses and places of worship will still have the right to require masks.

The new mask guidelines will take affect in two weeks, after it is signed by Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig.