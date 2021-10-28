OAR Head of the Charles Regatta Results



STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Thousands of rowers from around the world — among them members of Otsego Area Rowing — traveled to Boston October 22-24 to compete in the city’s annual Head of the Charles Regatta.

OAR results are as follows:

Friday October 22

Men’s Senior Veteran Singles I/II [70+]

37th: Joe Novitski / 27:38:049

43rd: Lang Keith / 29:52:013

Women’s Grand Master / Veteran Singles [50+, 60+]

13th: Kim Elting (Dallas) / 22:31:560

51st: Laura Kilty / 25:11:788

Saturday October 23

Women’s Senior Master Eights [50+]

16th: Andrea Thies / 18:49:175

Sunday October 24

Directors Challenge Mixed Doubles

35th: Andrea Thies/Lang Keith / 23:50:128