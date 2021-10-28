OAR Head of the Charles Regatta Results
STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com
Thousands of rowers from around the world — among them members of Otsego Area Rowing — traveled to Boston October 22-24 to compete in the city’s annual Head of the Charles Regatta.
OAR results are as follows:
Friday October 22
Men’s Senior Veteran Singles I/II [70+]
37th: Joe Novitski / 27:38:049
43rd: Lang Keith / 29:52:013
Women’s Grand Master / Veteran Singles [50+, 60+]
13th: Kim Elting (Dallas) / 22:31:560
51st: Laura Kilty / 25:11:788
Saturday October 23
Women’s Senior Master Eights [50+]
16th: Andrea Thies / 18:49:175
Sunday October 24
Directors Challenge Mixed Doubles
35th: Andrea Thies/Lang Keith / 23:50:128