OHS to stage virtual production of ‘Little Women’
STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com
The Oneonta High School’s Blue & Gold Guild will present ‘Little Women: The Musical.’
Because of COVID restrictions, the show is only available for livestream audiences. The show will be posted at 7 p.m., May 22. It will then be available for unlimited viewing for one year at www.showtix4u.com/events/ohsbgguild.
The event is free, but viewers are encouraged to donate to the club for future productions via the group’s GoFundMe page at gofund.me/5e451925 or at the showtix.