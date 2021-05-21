By: Greg Klein  05/21/2021  11:06 am
OHS to stage virtual production of ‘Little Women’

Natalie Thompson, playing Marmee, reads a letter from Father, during rehearsal for Oneonta High School’s production of Little Women, The Musical. From left: Eva Leon, Aly Erario, Thompson, Abigail Gracey, and Liv Delberta. (Contributed).

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Oneonta High School’s Blue & Gold Guild will present ‘Little Women: The Musical.’

Because of  COVID restrictions, the show is only available for livestream audiences. The show will be posted at 7 p.m., May 22. It will then be available for unlimited viewing for one year at www.showtix4u.com/events/ohsbgguild.

The event is free, but viewers are encouraged to donate to the club for future productions via the group’s GoFundMe page at gofund.me/5e451925 or at the showtix.

