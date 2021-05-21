OHS to stage virtual production of ‘Little Women’

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Oneonta High School’s Blue & Gold Guild will present ‘Little Women: The Musical.’

Because of COVID restrictions, the show is only available for livestream audiences. The show will be posted at 7 p.m., May 22. It will then be available for unlimited viewing for one year at www.showtix4u.com/events/ohsbgguild.