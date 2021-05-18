Oneonta dominates Seton in softball, 12-0

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Jenna Gaisford struck out 13 batters during a three-hit shutout as Oneonta beat host Seton Catholic, 12-0, in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference game.

Abbie Platt went 4-for-4 with four runs, two singles, a triple and a home run. Macky Catan went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single, three RBI and two runs scored and Makenzie Pierce went 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Gaisford helped her cause at the plate by going 2-for-4, with a double and two RBI.

Oneonta plays an STAC game at Chenango Forks at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20.