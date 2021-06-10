By: Greg Klein  06/10/2021  8:39 am
Oneonta falls to SV in baseball quarterfinals

Oneonta falls to SV
in baseball quarterfinals

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Oneonta was eliminated from the Section IV Class B baseball playoffs with a 17-7 loss in a six-inning game at Susquehanna Valley on Wednesday, June 9.

SV outhit the Jackets, 15-5, and three SV players had three hits each.

Oneonta fought back from a 6-0 deficit to take a 7-6 lead going into the fifth inning, but SV put the game away by scoring eight runs runs on five hits in the bottom of the inning inning.

Oneonta will lose five players to graduation: Aidan Breakey, Cole Platt , Jordan Goble, Tanner Russin and Matt Shultz.

SV 17, Oneonta 7

O   002 230 – 7 5 3

SV  240 083 – 17 15 3

Winning pitcher: Nick Stilloe

Losing pitcher: Jordan Goble

 

