Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Aidan Gelbsman won medalist honors with a 42, but a rare tiebreaker gave Norwich a technical win over visiting Oneonta in a golf match Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Canasawacta Country Club.

The teams tied 263-263 and had to go to a sixth-player score to settle the dispute, based on Southern Tier Athletic Conference rules.