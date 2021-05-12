Oneonta sweeps Norwich in tennis

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Yellowjackets won five singles matches and two doubles matches in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference win at Norwich

Chris Catan won every game at first singles for Oneonta, which plays at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13, against an opponent to be determined.

Oneonta 7, Norwich 0

Singes:

Chris Catan (O) def. Nicholas Deady (N), 6-0, 6-0

Max Madej (O) def Jonathan Ryan (N), 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Jayden Zakala (O) def Nathan Franklin (N), 6-1, 6-4

Tyler Zakala (O) def Grayson Boyer (N), 6-6 (7-4), 6-4

Dylan Shaughnessy (O) def Donavan Gillen (N), 7-5, 6-1

Doubles:

Peyton Mackey, Veronica Coe (O) def Matthew Hall, William Lindner (N), 6-4, 6-3

Stephen Mendez, Makya Morrison (O) def Alex Newman, Phillip Kraft (N), 6-3, 3-6, 6-2