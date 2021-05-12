Oneonta sweeps Norwich in tennis
STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com
The Yellowjackets won five singles matches and two doubles matches in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference win at Norwich
Chris Catan won every game at first singles for Oneonta, which plays at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13, against an opponent to be determined.
Oneonta 7, Norwich 0
Singes:
Chris Catan (O) def. Nicholas Deady (N), 6-0, 6-0
Max Madej (O) def Jonathan Ryan (N), 6-3, 4-6, 6-1
Jayden Zakala (O) def Nathan Franklin (N), 6-1, 6-4
Tyler Zakala (O) def Grayson Boyer (N), 6-6 (7-4), 6-4
Dylan Shaughnessy (O) def Donavan Gillen (N), 7-5, 6-1
Doubles:
Peyton Mackey, Veronica Coe (O) def Matthew Hall, William Lindner (N), 6-4, 6-3
Stephen Mendez, Makya Morrison (O) def Alex Newman, Phillip Kraft (N), 6-3, 3-6, 6-2