Oneonta tops Norwich in boys, girls soccer

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Yellowjackets took down rival Norwich, twice, in Southern Tier Athletic Conference soccer games Monday, Sept. 13.

In Oneonta, the boys shutout Norwich, 4-0, as Finley Oliver scored a goal and had two assists. Matt Rubin had a goal and an assist, Nate Tessitore and Zeshaan Khan scored the other goals and Evan Gould recorded an assist.

In Norwich, Julia Joyner got credit for the game winner, after her corner kick with about nine minutes left bounced off a Purple Tornado player and went into the goal, giving Oneonta a 2-1 win.

Grace Slensinsky scored the opening goal of the game, on a pass from Veronika Madej, to give Oneonta a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.

However, Norwich evened the game quickly on a rocket from Emily Evans from outside the box that went high into the net.

Oneonta wasn’t the only school sweeping its soccer matches Monday. Worcester and Franklin/Unatego had strong days on the pitch as well.

BOYS SOCCER

Worcester 3, Windham 1

In Worcester, Connor Fancher had a goal and two assists as the Wolverines won a non-conference game.

Jalen Reardon and Ben Ballard scored for Worcester, which also got an assist from Michael Martin. Judah Allsop scored for Windham.

Franklin/Unatego 7, Morris 2

In Franklin, Matthew Serrao had a hat trick and an assist to lead the combined Franklin and Unatego team to a Tri-Valley League win.

Brandon Gregory had a goal and an assist and Chase Birdsall, Victor Rodriguez-Matias and Jacob Kingsbury scored for Franklin/Unatego.

Scott Murphy and Keegan Fraser scored for Morris.

GIRLS SOCCER

Franklin 6, Morris 0

In Morris, Kayla Campbell had the hat trick, while Shannon Kingsbury had a goal and an assist for Franklin.

Zoe Warren and Patricia Rodriguez-Matias also scored for the Purple Devils. Valentine Temple had two assists and Marissa Campbell also had an assist.

Unatego 7, Walton 0

In Otego, Tatum Codington and Elizabeth Craft each scored twice to help Unatego stay undefeated with a Midstate Athletic Conference wins over the Warriors.

Anabel Rommer, Alexa Lucia and Kylie Mussaw also scored for the Spartans, who also got an assist from Natasha Swift and two assists from Bailey McCoy.

Worcester 3, Windham 1

In Windham, Sophia Adams had two goals and an assist to lead the Wolverines to a non-conference road win. Freshman Brianna Kelly scored her first varsity goal for Worcester.

Priya Beckmann scored Windham’s goal.

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull contributed to this report.