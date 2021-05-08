Oneonta tops Owego in baseball, 9-2

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Tanner Russin pitched five innings of three-hit ball and did not walk a batter and Aidan Breakey and Cole Platt each homered as the Yellowjackets topped visiting Owego, 9-2, at Joe Hughes Field in Oneonta on Friday, May 7.

Aidan Gelbsman and Seamus Catella pitched the final two innings without giving up any hits. Each struck out two batters.

Platt hit a solo homer in the third and Breakey hit a solo homer in the sixth. Breakey collected three hits on the day including a double. Liam Blair collected four RBI on the day and had a bases-clearing triple in the first inning.

Peyton Farrell led Owego with two hits on the day

Oneonta (3-1. 1-0) hosts Susquehanna Valley at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

Oneonta 9, Owego 2

Owego 002 000 0 ….. 2 3 0

Oneonta 511 011 x … 9 8 3

Winning pitcher: Tanner Russin

Losing Pitcher: Ethane English