Only 2 Of 14 Races For County Board Contested In ’19

5 Republicans, 6 Democrats,

One Conservative Get Passes

By JIM KEVLIN Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – You can call it the campaign that wasn’t. Only two seats on the Otsego County Board of Representatives are being contested in the Nov. 5 election.

They are Republican Rick Brockway and Democrat Caitlin Ogden in District 3, Otego-Laurens; and Wilson Wells, an independent, and Democratic newcomer Jill Basile in the City of Oneonta’s District 14.

Twelve seats were settled as of 5 p.m. today, the filing deadline for the major parties, (although independent petitions may still be filed later this month.)

A newcomer, Clark Oliver, running unopposed in District 11, City of Oneonta, is a shoo-in unless an independent surfaces by the deadline later this month, although no one has announced. (Wells must file his petitions later this month).

Five Republican incumbents are running unopposed; five Democratic incumbents, and the one Conservative incumbent.

Republicans incumbents running unopposed are Ed Frazier, District 1, Unadilla; Peter Oberacker, District 6, Schenevus; David Bliss, District 7, Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield; Keith McCarty, District 9, East Springfield; Dan Wilber, District 10, Burlington,

Democratic incumbents running unopposed are Michele Farwell, District 2, Morris; Andrew Stammell, District 4, Town of Oneonta; Andrew Marietta, District 8, Cooperstown/Town of Otsego; Adrienne Martini, District 12, City of Oneonta, and Danny Lapin, District 13, City of Oneonta.

The sole Conservative, Meg Kennedy, Mount Vision, District, 5, who is allied with the Republicans, is also unopposed.