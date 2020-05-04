Only One Case Of Coronavirus Remains Locally

That Patient Under Treatment

COOPERSTOWN – Otsego County is one case away from being coronavirus-free, according to the report released today by county Public Health Director Heidi Bond.

Of 62 total confirmed cases since the virus arrived, 57 of those infected have recovered. Four people have passed away. Bond confirmed that arithmetic.

That leaves one case, now being treated, according to the report, issued a few minutes ago of data on hand at 1 p.m.

However, danger remains. As of 1 p.m. today, 25 people are on quarantine/isolation, according to Bond’s report, although 240 people have been released from quarantine/isolation.

In all, 1,381 tests came back negative.

Bond encouraged everyone to continue to practice social distancing, wash hands and wear masks.