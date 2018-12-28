Only Smoldering Embers Left After Springfield Fire

By PATRICK WAGER • Special to www. AllOTSEGO.com

SPRINGFIELD – The Fred A. Roos Jr. house at 264 Geytits Road, Town of Springfield, is a total loss after a fire of so-far unknown origin broke out at dawn today, according to Assistant Chief Dale Schulz of the Springfield Center Fire Department.

The cause is under investigation, Schulz said.

There were no injuries and no pets were hurt. The Roos’s plan at this time, he said, is to find temporary housing through the family’s church.

The call came in at 7:04 a.m. today. Icy conditions and location made the response difficult for the approximately 50 firefighters on the scene who came from five different fire departments. The conflagration was extinguished by 11:30 am.

Responding were Springfield Center, Richfield Springs, Cherry Valley, West Winfield and Van Hornesville. The fire departments of Cooperstown and Schuyler Lake were on stand-by.