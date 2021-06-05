Otsego County Fair confirms 2021 event is happening

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Otsego County Fair announced via social media Friday, June 4, that it has received clearance for the 2021 summer fair and will be open as scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 3, to Sunday, Aug. 8.

The 2020 fair was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair office will open Monday, July 5. Presales will be done at a dedicated ticket office and there will be protocols taken to comply with the current health requirements.

Go to www.otsegocountyfair.org for more information.